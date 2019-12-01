A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two boys who were last seen in Ohio, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Wyatt Midkiff, 13, and Carter Midkiff, 10, were last seen in the 300 block of Columbus Road in Athens, Ohio. Wyatt Midkiff was last seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, a dark long-sleeve shirt, gray nylon running pants and bright blue high-top sneakers.

Carter Midkiff was last seen wearing a similar outfit but with black low-top sneakers, authorities say.

Both children have buzz cuts. Carter Midkiff has a teardrop birthmark under his left eye and Wyatt Midkiff has a scar on his right temple.

The two boys may be in the company of Dustin Midkiff, 36, and Amanda Seeley, 38. Dustin Midkiff has tattoos on his left arm, left forearm and right upper arm. He also has scars on his back and face.

The group may be traveling in a late model white Ford Expedition with gray trim around the wheels, a moon roof and luggage rack on the roof, FDLE says.

If you see them, call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or call the Athens Police Department at 740-492-3315.