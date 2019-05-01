St. Johns County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered woman believed to have left her home Friday.

Margaret Ross, 32, was last in contact with someone at 10:30 a.m. while at her home in Lansdowne Court, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Ross was most recently seen on surveillance video at a Gate gas station in Mandarin Friday night.

SJSO

Police said this is the Gate gas station near the Julington Creek Bridge. Ross was seen in the video wearing dark colored blue jeans, a red shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and no shoes.

Deputies say Ross left her home on foot without her purse or phone.

Ross is reported as despondent, hence why deputies consider her endangered.

Ross has brown hair, brown eyes, stand at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about Ross or have made contact with her, contact Deputy J. Waters at jwaters@sjso.org or call 911.