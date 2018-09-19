The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager last seen Tuesday.

Christian Michael Ortiz, 18, was last seen in the Middleburg area, and is considered endangered by CCSO based on information obtained during their investigation, they said.

Ortiz is a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He stands about 5'10'' tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He could possibly be driving a red 2006 Ford Focus with the tags Y44KLL.

if you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

