Authorities are asking for help in locating a 3-year-old girl missing out Tallahassee Tuesday.

I'Lan Reeves was last seen in the 2000 block of Appalachee Parkway in Leon County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The child has black hair, brown eyes, stands at about 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

I'Lan may be in the company of 27-year-old Levonshay Reeves. Levonshay has black hair, brown eyes, stands at 5' 3'' and weighs 190 pounds.

They may be traveling in a 2015, gold Nissan Sentra with the Florida tag number IUCJ25.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call FDLE or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.

