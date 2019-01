The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a man reported missing Sunday.

Juan Acevedo, 47, was last seen wearing khaki pants, a tan checkered-pattern shirt and black shoes, deputies said.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Deputies said there are no indications of foul play.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.