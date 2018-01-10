The Putnam County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a teen who reportedly ran away from home in Palatka.

Chantaliah Shavon Shorter, 15, was reported to have run away from home Sept. 21. Shorter does not attend school but lives in the Palatka area and is known to frequent the Washington Street and Eagle Street areas.

Shorter is black with brown eyes, weighs 130 pounds and is stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing brown leggings and a gray T-shirt.

If you have any information on Shorter's whereabouts, call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0800.

