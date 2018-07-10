The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old girl reported missing Sunday out of Sanford, Fl in Seminole County.

Na'tori Mazion was last seen in the area of the 400 block of West Seminole Boulevard. She was wearing a pink and gray top with the word "princess printed on it, a pink tutu, a pink headband and clear jelly shoes.

FDLE says the little girl could be with 31-year-old Tedrick Mazion, a black male with a beard. Both could be traveling in a red 2017 Nissan Altima with the Florida tag number 4ALWY. The car has silver rims and black tint.

