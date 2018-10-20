The Jacksonville Beach Police Department wants the community's help in locating a man diagnosed with dementia who was last seen Friday evening.

Willie Lee Edwards, 53, was last seen in the 500 block of Sixth Street South at around 7:30 p.m, police say. He went for a walk and never returned home.

Edwards was recently diagnosed with dementia. He is a black male, around 6 ft. tall, 180 pounds with white hair and a salt-and-pepper goatee.

He was last seen wearing a blue and orange striped collared shirt with a Fox image, dark jeans, black flip-flops and a red hat.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667.

