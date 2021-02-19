Playground dedication to honor boy who drowned in Arlington park septic tank

Three-year old Amari Harley went missing at a birthday party in Bruce Park in October of 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville community is ensuring a little boy who drowned in a septic tank at an Arlington park will always be remembered with a ceremony Friday.

Amari Harley went missing at a birthday party in Bruce Park in October of 2017, only for his body to be found later that day in an underground tank. On Friday, a new playground at that park will be dedicated to him.

Amari's family says he was a little boy who loved football. His story struck a chord with many people, including many who didn't even know him, who stopped by soon after his death for a vigil.

In 2019 a settlement was reached in a lawsuit against the contractor responsible for the septic sank, ERS Corporation. Amari's family believes he drowned after somehow getting through a plastic lid that at one time covered the tank.

Police later ruled the lid lacked child-proof screws. The city replaced those covers.

Family members are keeping their word Friday with what they said more than three years ago.

"This was an innocent baby and we love him," family member Janice Douglas told First Coast News in 2017. "We would never, ever forget him."