Plans to build apartment complex halted by lawsuits in Green Cove Springs

The city is being sued by one of it's the largest employers, Pegasus Technologies Incorporated.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs is facing multiple lawsuits that are costing taxpayers more than a million dollars.

The city is being sued by one of it's the largest employers, Pegasus Technologies Incorporated.

First Coast News caught up with the attorney representing the City of Green Cove Springs. Wayne Flowers said he doesnt think the city has ever had to defend itself in a situation like this. He described it as unusual.

The dispute started in June 2022 when Flowers said the city annexed 13 acres of land and rezoned it to build a 59-foot apartment complex. It would have been located on US 17, but Pegasus Technologies is challenging the changes in court.

It alleges that the rezoning is not consistent with the city's comprehensive plan, Flowers said. Pegasus claims the project would block airspace at their airstrip. Flowers said the private company uses the land nearby as a private airport.

"I don't think Green Cove Springs has ever had to defend an action of this type," Flowers said. "Certainly not unheard of. It happens, but it's unusual for Green Cove Springs."

Pegasus, a tenant of the Clay County Port, filed three different lawsuits against the city. They claim the city would put lives in danger. Flowers said there have been mitigations, but they have not found middle ground yet.

Flowers is hoping a Clay County Judge will side with them on the issue. First Coast News reached out to Pegasus for comment, but have not heard back yet.