JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A proposed development of new housing units and a parking garage in San Marco could be approved by Jacksonville's zoning committee in two weeks.

South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church wants to sell some of its property to make room for 133 apartments and a two-story garage off Hendricks Avenue.

The proposal has been in the works for awhile, with more than two dozen meetings between the church, preservationists and the city.

The San Marco Preservation Society held a town hall on Wednesday to update residents on the project, which was approved by the city's planning commission last month.

The preservation society has not taken an official stance on the project, but the president of the board of directors, Linzee Ott, tells First Coast News, "change is inevitable.

"Personally, I see of all of this change, all of these opportunities in San Marco and all of the new developments. I don't see them as anything other than opportunities. There is a lot happening in San Marco and will be happening in the next five years and it’s exciting.”

The plans initially called for 143 apartment units and a four-story garage.

The zoning committee meeting is set for Feb. 19. If approved, the proposal goes to the full city council later this month.