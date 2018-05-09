JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach man is moving forward with plans to start a formalized neighborhood watch program.

First Coast News first interviewed Justin Witt in July. In the two months that followed, Witt said more than 30 people have reached out showing interest in starting a neighborhood watch.

“I didn’t realize that it would be so many people that would want to get involved,” he said.

Witt lives in south Jacksonville Beach near Seabreeze Elementary. He said he’d noticed crime increasing in the neighborhood and wanted to do something to fight it.

“I’ve definitely noticed an increase in car break-ins and burglaries, whether it’s someone’s garage door being opened, or even suspicious activity when it comes to people around the neighborhood,” Witt said.

Witt has spent the past few weeks gauging and generating interest in the community. There will be a meeting Thursday evening for people who want to get more information or get involved.

“Not only is it for reporting suspicious activity in the neighborhood, but the main goal is for when people leave town, to let the neighborhood watch know where you’re going and what vehicles should or should not be in your driveway at any given time, if any," Witt said. "And that way we can report to either the neighbor or the police department, accordingly."

The neighborhood watch meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 6 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Jacksonville Beach City Hall. All beach residents are welcome; the larger group will then be divided into smaller groups based on neighborhoods. For more information you can email Justin Witt at TheWittWatch@gmail.com.

