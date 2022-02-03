x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One trapped in upside down plane after crash in St. Augustine

The incident happened at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a plane crash at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

A small plane is reportedly upside down in a marsh close to the runway after the wreck, according to the St. Augustine Fire Department.

Officials said one person is inside the plane. Information about injuries is unknown, at this time.

Credit: FCN
Plane crash across Intracoastal waterway

No further information was immediately available. 

First Coast News has a team on the way to the scene and will continue to update the story.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Cut them off:' At just 10 years old, he told his mom to remove his legs. Now he's a personal trainer