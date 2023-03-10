JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Runway 26 remained closed Friday evening at Jacksonville International Airport after a Medivac plane slid off the runway, airport officials said. There were six people on board the plane and no injuries were reported. Michael Stewart, JIA spokesman, said the Citation Jet hydroplaned after 7 p.m. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department members stationed at the airport assisted, according to JFRD.
Plane slides off runway during landing at Jacksonville International Airport
A Medivac plane with six people on board hydroplaned off the runway Friday evening.