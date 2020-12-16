Plane slides off runway at Craig Airport, no injuries

JFRD's hazmat team is on the scene for a fuel leak.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fuel leak at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport caused by a plane that slid off the runway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, an Embraer EMB-500 slid into the grass after landing on Runway 32 around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

JFRD says the fuel leak has been mitigated and crews are cleaning up the leak at this time. There are no reported injuries from the incident.

The FAA will be handling the investigation of this incident.

Crews have Responded to a plane that has slid off the runway at Craig airfield… There are no injuries the hazmat team is on scene for a fuel leak. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 16, 2020