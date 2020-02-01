JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A single-engine general aviation aircraft made an emergency belly landing at Cecil Airport with two people on board Thursday afternoon.

According to airport spokesperson Debbie Jones, the plane's pilot declared a potential emergency when he discovered the plane’s landing gear would not deploy. The plane landed and no injuries were reported.

According to Jones, the initial alert came in 3:20 pm and by 3:41 pm they were notified the plane had landed.

The plane is still on the runway until it can be towed off the runway.

That runway is out of service but Cecil has three other runways that reamain in operation, so airport officials say there are no airport delays.