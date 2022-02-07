Plane lands safely in Jacksonville after reported mechanical issue following takeoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An aircraft full of passengers had to make an emergency landing just 30 minutes after takeoff from Jacksonville International Airport.
Airport officials say American Airlines flight 5681 departed from Jacksonville at 3:42 p.m. and was bound for Philadelphia when the Bombardier CRJ-900 experienced a mechanical issue and had to return.
The aircraft landed safely with no injuries reported, airport officials say.
According to Flightaware, the aircraft reached a peak altitude of 2,800 feet before diverting from its original flight path six minutes into the flight.
The plane had to make several turns before landing at JIA after being in the air for around a half hour.
