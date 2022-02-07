Plane lands safely in Jacksonville after reported mechanical issue following takeoff

The aircraft landed safely with no injuries reported, airport officials say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An aircraft full of passengers had to make an emergency landing just 30 minutes after takeoff from Jacksonville International Airport.

Airport officials say American Airlines flight 5681 departed from Jacksonville at 3:42 p.m. and was bound for Philadelphia when the Bombardier CRJ-900 experienced a mechanical issue and had to return.

The aircraft landed safely with no injuries reported, airport officials say.

According to Flightaware, the aircraft reached a peak altitude of 2,800 feet before diverting from its original flight path six minutes into the flight.