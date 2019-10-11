A small plane crashed in a marsh near the runway of the Northeast Florida Regional Airport Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said around 9:15 a.m, a Mooney M20J aircraft carrying two people crashed near the Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

Around 9:20 a.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said they received word of the plane crash and that the occupants of the plane sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Those individuals were taken by the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department to Flagler Hospital for treatment, deputies said.

One person reportedly sustained a broken arm in the crash which occurred along runway 31 by Capo Creek, according to scanner transmissions from St. Johns County emergency responders.

The Florida Highway Patrol is the responding agency on the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash at this time, according to the FAA.

According to the Florida Aviation Administration website, the plane is registered to Capital Sightseeing LLC in Virginia.

