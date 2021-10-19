WALLER COUNTY, Texas — It was a terrifying morning for 21 Astros fans who were in a plane that crashed as it was taking off in Waller County this morning. We've learned the flight was heading to Boston for the American League Championship Series.
The MD-87 was taking off from Houston Executive Airport but never got off the ground. It rolled through a fence and into a field where it caught fire near FM 2855, north of Morton Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Things were flying around and when it finally came to a stop, they just said 'Get out, get out' because we thought it was going to explode," one passenger said.
The Waller County Office of Emergency Management confirmed 21 people -- 18 passengers and 3 crew members -- were on board. The youngest was a 10-year-old child. There were no fatalities and no serious injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The NTSB sent a team to Houston to investigate the cause of the fiery crash.
RELATED: 'I felt the explosion' | Construction worker describes scene of fiery plane crash in Waller County
RELATED: Houston developer who serves as Rodeo director owns plane that crashed, caught fire near Houston
What we know
- Plane was going to Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS
- It never got off the ground during takeoff
- Plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field
- All 21 people -- 18 passengers and 3 crew members -- got off safely
- Two people transported for minor injuries
- Plane was an MD-87
Update from Texas DPS in YouTube video below:
The plane is owned by James Alan Kent, who was one of the passengers. His wife told KHOU 11 they are very thankful that everyone is OK.
Another passenger said they were very shaken by what happened.
"This is a good day," said a DPS official in response to the plane crash. "This is actually a day of celebration for a lot of people.
Air 11 flew over the wreckage, where you could see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be destroyed.
After the crash, all runways were suspended to air traffic.
See video from Air 11 below.
KHOU 11 reporter David Gonzalez and Janelle Bludau were at the scene gathering details. You can follow them on social media for any developments.
Check back for updates.