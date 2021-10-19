One of the shaken 18 passengers told KHOU 11 that things got "very bumpy" and they all got out because they thought the MD-87 was going to explode.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — It was a terrifying morning for 21 Astros fans who were in a plane that crashed as it was taking off in Waller County this morning. We've learned the flight was heading to Boston for the American League Championship Series.

“Things were flying around and when it finally came to a stop, they just said 'Get out, get out' because we thought it was going to explode," one passenger said.

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management confirmed 21 people -- 18 passengers and 3 crew members -- were on board. The youngest was a 10-year-old child. There were no fatalities and no serious injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The NTSB sent a team to Houston to investigate the cause of the fiery crash.

What we know

Plane was going to Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS

It never got off the ground during takeoff

Plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field

All 21 people -- 18 passengers and 3 crew members -- got off safely

Two people transported for minor injuries

Plane was an MD-87

The plane is owned by James Alan Kent, who was one of the passengers. His wife told KHOU 11 they are very thankful that everyone is OK.

Another passenger said they were very shaken by what happened.

"This is a good day," said a DPS official in response to the plane crash. "This is actually a day of celebration for a lot of people.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

Air 11 flew over the wreckage, where you could see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be destroyed.

After the crash, all runways were suspended to air traffic.

