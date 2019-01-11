Over 6,000 customers are without power in Clay County after a small plane crashed into electrical equipment on Thursday.

Clay County Fire Rescue sais the small plane crashes approximately a mile into the woods off of County Road 218 between Green Cove Springs and Lake Asbury. The plane hit a transmission line and caught fire, firefighters said.

According to Clay County Electric, the crash happened this evening and caused widespread power outages in the Orange Park District.

Crews were working to repair service to affected members.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they were working an investigating on County Road 218 but did not disclose any further information.

At this time, there have been no reports of any injuries.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to learn more information.