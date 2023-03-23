Two people taken to hospital after plane crash near St. Augustine airport

The St. Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles confirmed that the plane was on fire at one point. Everyone has been extricated from the plane, he says.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a plane crashed in the woods across from US-1 near the St. Augustine airport Thursday.

The St. Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles confirmed that the plane was on fire at one point. Everyone has been extricated from the plane, he says.

It's unclear what the extent of the injuries are.

The plane was taking off from the Northeast Florida Regional Airport, sources confirmed.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says all of US 1 from Big Oak Road to Lewis Speedway is closed due to the crash.