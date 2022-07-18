Plane crash in Putnam County, pilot found OK

A helicopter and another airplane searched the area near the Palatka Municipal Airport, but could not initially find the plane in the heavily wooded terrain.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A plane crashed near Kay Larkin Airport Monday morning. The pilot called in having issues, then lost communication. Initially, the plane could not be located.

Around 8:11 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a pilot saying he had mechanical issues with his plane and was trying to return to Kay Larkin Airport, accoring to Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The call cut off, prompting a search of the area near the airport. Both a helicopter and another airplane searched the area, but could not find the plane in the heavily wooded terrain, PCSO said.

The pilot was able to call 911 again and a communications team successfully pinged his phone near US17 a quarter mile from the airport, near Brown's Lane, said PCSO.

The pilot was located by rescuers who extracted him out of the plane shortly after 9:30 a.m. Using a sheriff's office ATV, Captain Ussery was able to give the pilot a ride to a rescue unit. As a precaution the pilot was flown to a trauma hospital, PCSO said.