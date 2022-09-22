Plan approved for 44-story high rise at site of former Jacksonville Landing

From festival marketplace to vacant field. Over three decades, the Jacksonville Landing site experienced a full life cycle. Soon it will begin its second home.

Over three decades, the former site of the Jacksonville Landing experienced a full life cycle. Soon it will begin its second life home to a towering high rise and an already iconic city sculpture.

People have mixed feelings about the prospect of a 44-story high-rise which would be the tallest residential building in Downtown Jacksonville.

The city’s Downtown Investment Authority approved the project this week and says the luxury high rise will only occupy a corner of the property leaving 80% of the space as public park.

“It is a very narrow triangular building that does not block the views from Wells Fargo,” DIA CEO Lori Boyer said.

The 44-story building and retail space is called River City Plaza.

“It’s going to be over 300 apartments or 300 homes,” Fetner Properties Chief Operating Officer Damon Pazzaglini said. "Approximately, you know, over 30,000 square feet of retail, we really think this location lends itself very nicely to food, beverage and entertainment."

It replaces the Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace of stores and restaurants demolished in 2019. The new project chief, Damon Pazzaglini, says it’s time to bring in a new vision.

“It's really about creating something special and iconic that all whether you live in the building or not. We want all of Jacksonville to be proud of this building,” Pazzaglini said.

One element that has already drawn a lot of attention is the planned riverfront sculpture.

Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer says it’s a worthwhile investment.

Though the incentives package costs almost $37 million, Boyer says they expect a dollar for dollar return on investment.

“The incentives in the end generate a return on investment greater than one,” Boyer said. "The revenue that this project will generate in taxes to the city more than pays for the incentives that are proposed, the incentives really total, about $37 million net."