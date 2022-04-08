Family celebrates PJ Wesley's birthday after he was killed at 19-years-old

It hasn't been a year since Angela Wesley's son was killed she's been experiencing many 'firsts'

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Angela Wesley said she won't rest until her son's murderer is locked up.

Her son, PJ Wesley, was killed at the young age of 19. He would've turned 20 on August 4. To celebrate his life, family and friends held a candle light vigil in his memory. The event was at the Brookwood Forest Apartment Complex, where he was last seen. Family, friends and neighbors describe him as a good kid who worked hard.

On October 5, PJ was shot and killed near his home. Welsey said her son's last words were "I love you momma". At last check, no one has been arrested for his murder. It's been nine months since PJ was killed and she's going through many "firsts" without him.

"Spending Christmas and the holidays without him, I could not do it," Wesley said. "I can't live without my child. I'm not gonna lie."

People who knew PJ describe the 19-year-old as someone with a bright smile, who loved to dance and he definitely loved his mother.

The teen's death impacted more than family. Jolynne Lourcey was PJ's neighbor at Brookwood Forest. She said PJ would help older tenants with their groceries.

"He was such a good kid to be gone so soon," Lourcey said.

Angela isn't alone in her grief. Knowing people who loved her son just as much as she does gives her some comfort.

"My baby's not gone and I'm not gonna say goodbye," Wesley said.