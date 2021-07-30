‘Pitbull’ lawyer disciplined after doggedly resisting Bar demand to remove 'demeaning' ads

The complaint cited a Florida Supreme Court decision that found the ‘pitbull’ comparison ‘demeans all lawyers.’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lawyer has been disciplined by the Florida Bar for refusing to remove ads comparing his legal skills to a ‘pitbull,’ despite repeated directives to do so.

The Bar filed a formal complaint against Robert Pelletier of Jacksonville in March after he refused to comply with multiple Bar directives in the fall of 2020 to take down his ads.

The Bar, citing an earlier decision by the Florida Supreme Court, contended the ads “which invoke the breed of dog known as a pitbull, demean all lawyers and thereby, harm both the legal profession and the public’s trust and confidence in our system of justice.”

A July court order compelled Pelletier to remove the pitbull references from his business cards, website, office door and his boat – which was wrapped in the advertisement. In issuing the formal reprimand, the Bar noted Pelletier “did finally comply and has removed that advertising campaign.”