Real Men Wear Pink: Jacksonville leaders raising money in the fight against Breast Cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Cancer Society's annual "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign is now in full swing.

The kick-off party happened at "The Yards" in Ponte Vedra Beach Thursday night. The campaign recruits men in the community to raise money and awareness about breast cancer treatment and support.

The men, including doctors, lawyers, and businessmen are helping people like Jade Kaplan. She was diagnosed at 29-years-old with breast cancer.

Kaplan has been in remission for one year.

"There's things like resources, support groups, people who just need a meal or a ride or just someone to talk to," Kaplan said. "So, having fundraisers like this just gives the community opportunities to come together and really support women and men who are diagnosed with breast cancer."

First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin will be serving as a "Real Men Wear Pink" ambassador this year. You can donate to his campaign by clicking this link.

Also, Donatos Pizza is joining in the fight against cancer.

When you order online and use promo code "pink" 10% of your order will be donated to the "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign. You can also use the promo code for in-store orders.

It's valid at the Mandarin and Jacksonville Beach locations through the month of October.