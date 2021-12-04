Piney Point site picks up 2.8 inches of rain Sunday but no damage reported

PALMETTO, Fla. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend didn't cause any additional damage to the breached Piney Point reservoir, state officials said.
The site picked up 2.8 inches of rain Sunday as round after round of thunderstorms moved through the region, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Crews recently installed a steel plate to seal a seam that formed in late March, which caused millions of gallons of wastewater to leak from the gypsum stack and prompted fears of a complete collapse.
At this time, the state says controlled wastewater discharges to Port Manatee – and into Tampa Bay – have ceased.
The nutrient-rich wastewater has not caused sudden outbreaks of red tide, according to recent water sampling from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. However, more measurements will be taken during the next several weeks to measure the environmental impact.
What other people are reading right now:
- NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit the Tampa Bay area over the weekend
- High school senior electrocuted by downed power line during storms in Spring Hill
- US colleges divided over requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations
- Derek Chauvin trial: Experts speculate prosecutors may rest their case Monday
- Police chief: Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright meant to fire Taser
- 7 things to know about the space shuttle on 40th anniversary of 1st launch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter