Live updates: 'Complete evacuation' ordered near Piney Point reservoir site

Officials are concerned of a collapse at any moment at the Manatee County site.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Florida state and local leaders fear an "imminent" collapse of the retention pond at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant in Manatee County.

People who live and work in the area are told to get out and stay away.

In addition to a "significant leak" at the bottom of the 700-to-800-million-gallon holding pool, several small breaches recently were found. It contains a mixture of process water, saltwater from the Port Manatee dredge project, rainfall and stormwater runoff.

Crews are working to relieve stress on the pond by releasing about 22,000 gallons a minute.

10 Tampa Bay is providing continuous coverage this weekend -- scroll down for the latest updates:

12:47 p.m. April 3: The county reminds people in the area to call 311 if they are uncertain whether they need to evacuate.

12:32 p.m. April 3: Evacuation notices were sent to anyone a mile north of the phosphogypsum stacks and a half-mile to the south, according to Manatee County public safety.

At 11 a.m. today @MCGPublicSafety officials ordered a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site. Evacuation notices were sent to any persons one mile to the north of the phosphogypsum stacks and a half-mile to the south. pic.twitter.com/8ZaWE1A3PE — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021

11:43 a.m. April 3: Manatee County Commission Chairman Vanessa Baugh said in a statement that a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site and surrounding areas has been ordered "due to further collapse."

"This occurred despite overnight efforts from state and local crews to reinforce the breached areas."

A statement from Manatee County Commission Chairman ⁦@V_Baugh⁩ sent on behalf of the entire County Commission. pic.twitter.com/XHW3y3x7rk — 🧼👏🧼ManateeGov 😷 (@ManateeGov) April 3, 2021

11:43 a.m. April 3: U.S. 41 is shut down at 113th Street East in Manatee County and College Avenue in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

People needing to travel south can take the detour onto College Avenue and travel east until reaching Interstate 75. People heading north can take Moccasin Wallow Road to I-75.

Troopers shut down the highway over fears the retention pond could collapse at any moment.

#Breaking Due to continued concerns regarding the Piney Point Phosphogypsum Stack & waste water overflow, FHP will close US-41 at 113th St E in Manatee & College Ave in Hillsborough. Motorists should detour to I-75 using College Ave & Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/6HZpjCu16B — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) April 3, 2021

11:16 p.m. April 3: A press conference is scheduled at 2 p.m. at the Manatee Emergency Operations Center to detail the latest on the leak.

FINAL CHANGE: @MCGPublicSafety officials will be holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center. The address is 2101 47th Terrace East, Bradenton. — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021

7:30 a.m. April 3: Officials in Manatee County announced an expanded evacuation area late Friday, which includes an area roughly east of U.S. Highway 41 and north of 113th Street E.