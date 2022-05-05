x
Local

Pinellas deputy accidentally drives over woman lying in sand at St. Pete Beach

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy accidentally drove over a woman who was lying in the sand Wednesday afternoon at St. Pete Beach.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the 58-year-old deputy was patrolling the beach in his Chevrolet Tahoe, not far from the Plaza Beach Hotel, when he was dispatched to a 911 hang-up call. He turned right from where he was parked, authorities said, and his front driver's side tire ran over the 23-year-old woman.

She was injured and rushed to the hospital. Luckily, emergency crews say her injuries were not life-threatening.

The deputy was not hurt. He had been with the sheriff's office since November 2013.

An investigation is underway.

