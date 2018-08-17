A pilot is said to be OK after his plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean Friday about three miles off Mayport, according to the Coast Guard.

A Good Samaritan was able to pull the man, identified as Bart Albert, from the water.

Albert joked with First Coast News that his landing on the water was smoother than some of his landings on land. Albert's plane, a Beech BE-35 aircraft, sunk into the ocean and there are no plans for recovery.

The man tells me he landed his plane on the water. Joked that it was smoother than some of his landings on land. He got out of the plane and was pulled from the water by a fisherman @FCN2go — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) August 17, 2018

The pilot's business partner says the pilot took off Rutherford County, North Carolina around 10 a.m. and was heading home to Ormond Beach when his aircraft went down at around 11:30 a.m.

Here he is with with his plane @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/p8WIyu2NX1 — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) August 17, 2018

Albert was expected to take off around 9 a.m. but was delayed due to low clouds.

The Florida Aviation Administration says they will investigate.

© 2018 WTLV