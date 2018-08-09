A pilot is suffering minor injuries Saturday after he crashed a small plane in a field in Hastings, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported the crash at 9201 CR 13 around 11:30 a.m.

FHP said the pilot, identified as 19-year-old Shrey Chopra of Daytona Beach, was flying back to Ormond Beach after stopping at a Palatka airport when he experienced mechanical failure. He made an emergency landing in a farm field.

The pilot contacted authorities and said he was the only person on board. He received minor injuries.

