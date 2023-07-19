Pilot program aims to ease traffic congestion at railroad crossing in San Marco

The program will add sensors to warn people nearby through message boards and mapping technology when rail crossings are expected to be closed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you see those red lights and hear the bells in San Marco you know what’s coming.

The San Marco train has stopped people traveling through the neighborhood for up to 30 minutes at a time.

But, some relief is coming to one of the railroad crossings in the neighborhood.

The Florida Department of Transportation is partnering with a Smart North Florida, a Jacksonville non-profit, and TRAINFO, a Canadian company focused on eliminating traffic delays at rail crossings.

The three are implementing a pilot program that will place sensors at the rail crossing at Hendricks Avenue in San Marco.

The sensors will warn people nearby through message boards and mapping technology when rail crossings are expected to be closed.

“I would be excited about anything that would give an alert about the train so, we could have more forewarning, maybe leave earlier [or] switch our routes sooner," San Marco resident, Emily Tebbs said.

“If it’s going to make the flow a little bit better down here, I definitely think we should try it," San Marco resident, Sarah Janasek said. "I mean San Marco is such a great area to live [and] it's booming so, there’s more people coming here and with more people, there’s more traffic but if we can somehow someway make this train more pleasurable, I’m down for it," San Marco resident, Sarah Janasek said.