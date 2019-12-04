First Coast News captured kids playing in and near dirty diapers, soiled mattresses, flies and other insects at the Majestic Plaza Apartments Wednesday.

“It’s definitely a health hazard,” said apartment resident Ameen Wilson. “You have flies, maggots all over the place.”

The apartment complex management has not responded to First Coast News' questions other than to tell crews to stay off the property, but less than 24 hours after the story aired, the mess was gone.

Two residents say the company paid them $100 a piece to move the excess trash that was then moved by the waste management company.

"We had to pick up a whole bunch of dirty pampers, trash,” one said. It was a job that wasn’t just dirty, it was also dangerous, as they saw maggots, rodents, and snakes scatter.

Waste management company Advanced Disposal says the complex managers haven't paid their bill in weeks but agreed to come in and take the excess garbage away anyway, for the safety of the neighbors.

Wilson says he's glad to see the pile gone, but without a permanent solution, he fears it will be back.

"It's going to get clean and then it's just going to end up the way it was because the owners don't care,” Wilson said. “Even after the trash is done, I still have trash in my house that I couldn't take out because it was too full so when they're done I have to take out the trash. When's the next time you're going to come back?”