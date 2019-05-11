JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A busted TV sits outside TIAA Bank Field along with piles of trash left over from the Florida-Georgia weekend. It's just some of the junk crews are clearing ahead of the start of the Jacksonville Fair.

"Actually a lot of our people, they actually clean up for us, but we just have to go behind them and pick up," Clarence Taylor said.

He tries to keep things tidy for the people who park in his yard, however, a few blocks over, trash is being removed from several tailgates.

On one side of the Arlington Expressway, the city of Jacksonville is using more than two dozen dumpsters to haul away trash from the Florida-Georgia weekend. On the other side of the expressway, crews are setting up for the Jacksonville Fair which starts Thursday.

"It's a very large fair within the state of Florida," Gayle Hart said.

She is the vice president of the fair's marketing. She has a staff of seven people but says there are more than 100 volunteers who are getting ready for what she anticipates will be more than 300,000 attendees.

"Everyone has a hometown fair and hopefully people won't forget this is their hometown fair," she said.

