Pierce County Neighborhood will be blocked by CSX Transportation for over five hours

An emergency repair is scheduled because of a rail defect

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — It is no secret in Pierce County, train stops are inconvenient and exasperating for residents. Everyday is a gamble because there is no telling how long each train stop will last.

Come September 19th and 20th, the cross to the Oak Ridge Trail will be blocked from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., due to a rail defect that's needs to be repaired. No traffic can cross until the work is done for those days.

It should be known, there is only one way in and one way out of the the neighborhood. Residents say a train would block the crossing for hours.

When a train blocks the neighborhood, people would drive on a nearby dirt road so they could go around. Drivers can't do that anymore. Nowadays, the dirt road is blocked by locked gate. Many residents are worried that an emergency will occur when the train is in the way. Sheriff Ramsey Bennet told First Coast News, there are times when first responders have to improvise.

"You have to do the best you can, whether that be: wait on the train to move or park and walk to your destination," Bennet said. "In times past, we have assisted with EMS with pulling the stretcher under the train."

County officials said they're working with CSX to solve the problem. CSX did acknowledge how frustrating blocked road crossings can be.

CSX told First Coast News "mechanical and operational issues could result in blocked crossings, as well as when trains stop for mandatory safety inspections or federally-regulated crew changes."

"If there were another access point to this community, that would be good," Sheriff Bennet added.