'Pier One Cougher' has plea deal rejected for a 3rd time by county judge

Judge refuses to accept a guilty plea in exchange for probation in the videotaped coughing incident that went viral last summer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman accused of coughing in the face of a cancer patient in the early days of COVID was back before a judge Thursday.

Debra Hunter was arrested last June after she deliberately – and on video – coughed on a patron who was recording Hunter's squabble with store employees.

The video went viral and Hunter soon became known as “The Pier One Cougher.”

Hunter and prosecutors have twice negotiated plea deals to an assault charge -- once for a withhold of adjudication, once for a guilty plea, both with a penalty of probation -- but County Judge James Ruth rejected both.

Thursday, Hunter and her attorney hoped the third time would be the charm, again asking Judge Ruth to accept the negotiated plea and close the case.

But for a third time, Ruth rejected the plea worked out with prosecutors -- something unusual in any case, but particularly in a low-level offense like Hunter's misdemeanor assault charge.

Instead, the judge scheduled a sentencing hearing that will leave her punishment entirely up to him.