Free summer health programs for Duval County Public School students

Even though school is out for the summer, students in Duval County schools still have access to physical and mental health programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School may be out for the summer but caring for its students is a year-round goal for Duval County Public Schools.

This year DCPS is starting a program that offers free health services to students even when school is not in session. But this program brings the healthcare to the students.

When classrooms and hallways look empty in the summer, school-provided healthcare for students is rarely at the forefront of parents' minds.

"We understand that their physical and mental health needs don't stop when school's out," says Elizabeth Trisotto, Director of School Health Services for Duval Schools.

Trisotto says that the district is making access easier for the students and their families.

"We wanted to make sure that we provided that opportunity to our students so they have that same access," says Trisotto.

This summer every DCPS student will have free access to physical and mental health services through the Hazel Health initiative and the Full Service Schools partnership. But the district is reaching the students where they are.

The initial services can be provided virtually to the student through telehealth chats from the comfort of their own home.

Katrina Taylor, the Director of School Behavioral Health, says that mental health programs are becoming crucial for many students. Taylor says that last year there were 1,000 more mental health referrals for DCPS students than the previous year.



"We know in the area of mental health that mental impacts physical and physical impacts mental," says Taylor, "it's absolutely vital that we address the needs of the whole child within our schools to ensure that they're ready to learn."

More than 50 healthcare personnel will be available for students through the program, which is at no cost to the students or their family. No bills or copay will be charged for these services and students without health insurance are still eligible for these free services.

So even though Duval Schools are closed for the summer, the care they provide is year-round.

More information about Hazel Health can be found here: https://my.hazel.co/duvalschools/info