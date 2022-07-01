Photos: Widespread flooding in Jacksonville Beach following round of storms

Elizabeth Smith shared photos with First Coast News of the flooding along First Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parts of Jacksonville Beach are underwater Friday afternoon after heavy rains caused widespread flooding.

Parts of Beach Boulevard east of Penman Road are also reportedly flooded.

Elizabeth Smith shared photos with First Coast News of the flooding along First Street.

She says she just moved to Jacksonville Beach a few weeks ago from Atlantic Beach and expressed frustration regarding the flooding issue.

Cars driving along First Street are pushing water up into the garage of some homes, she says.

"You’re driving a car, not a boat," Smith said on Facebook. "Go home, stay home —beaches flooded... that’s right keep plumbing through 4 foot deep water and being disrespectful to the homes at ground level …you keep pushing water up into our garages and in our front doors."

What will the rest of the evening look like?

The weather pattern has shifted and storms are heading east for the rest of the day. That is back toward where most of us live.

The heavier storms will linger closer to the coast through sunset, so if you have dinner plans across Jacksonville, keep that First Coast News app handy.

The interactive radar is a great tool on the go. Expect temperatures to warm up quickly ahead of the rain, with highs again hovering at or just below 90 degrees.