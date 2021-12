The parade had a record number of 37 boat entries.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

Boats in St. Augustine were all lit up Saturday night.

Thousands of people gathered along the bayfront in downtown St. Augustine to watch the Regatta Lights put on by the St. Augustine Yacht Club.

The parade had a record number of 37 boat entries. Some were large, some small, and some were even commercial boats.

First Coast News’ Jessica Clark was one of the judges at the event.