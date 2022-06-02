x
Photos: Plane makes emergency landing on State Road 16 in Clay County

CCSO says the pilot managed to land successfully on the southbound lanes of State Road 16. Rescuers say he didn’t suffer any injuries and did not strike any cars.
Credit: CCSO
Aircraft landing at intersection of 4500 block of State Road 16 West and Blanding Boulevard.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot is expected to be OK after he made an emergency landing on the southbound lanes of State Road 16 Thursday, officials say.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says rescue crews received a call of a downed plane at 3:57 p.m. in the 4500 block of State Road 16 West and Blanding Boulevard in Clay County.

The aircraft was a single-engine private aircraft, says CCSO.

Deputies are directing traffic on SR-16 and actively towing the plane out of the roadway using a pickup truck.

Photos:

Credit: CCSO
Credit: CCSO
Credit: CCSO
