The first photos from inside the partially submerged cargo ship, the Golden Ray, were released on Friday by the St. Simons Sound Response.

The Golden Ray cargo ship overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8. It was transporting roughly 4,200 vehicles filled with fuel when it capsized.

The Unified Command used laser technology to analyze the inaccessible cargo-hold, which produced 3-D images of inside the grounded vessel.

RELATED: Cause of smoke coming from Golden Ray cargo ship still unknown

RELATED: Crews continue to monitor leaks from capsized Golden Ray cargo ship in St. Simons Sound

PHOTOS:

Cargo Hold Lidar Imagery

St. Simons Sound Response

Cargo Hold Lidar Imagery

St. Simons Sound Response

Cargo Hold Lidar Imagery

St. Simons Sound Response

Officials are still in the planning process and aren’t sure as to when the Golden Ray will be completely removed.