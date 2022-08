The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were not called to respond.

Peninsula of Jacksonville says the driver of the vehicle was able to safely exit.

The car was removed shortly after the incident.