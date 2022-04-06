Photos capture rescue after woman crashes Mercedes into Daytona pond outside Target

The fire department says the driver was uninjured and was the only occupant in the car when it entered the water.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Photos captured a daring rescue Tuesday after a woman wrecked her vehicle into a pond, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Officials say the driver wrecked into a pond in front of Target and was unable to exit the vehicle on her own.

She was pulled out of the window just seconds before her vehicle fully submerged, officials say.

The vehicle was then pulled out of the water by a tow truck.