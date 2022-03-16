Photos: Bees swarm after escaping truck near Buckman Bridge during traffic backups

An eyewitness tells First Coast News that it appears a truck transporting bee hives is involved, however, this has not been confirmed by officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bees reportedly swarmed an area near the Buckman Bridge in Orange Park after multiple traffic incidents Wednesday around rush hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the bees escaped from a truck transporting hives that was stuck in the traffic as a result of the crashes.

FHP says there were four crashes on the bridge around 5 p.m. There were no injuries, including stings, reported for any of them.

Troopers say when transporting bees, beehives are not closed up and left open, but bees usually stay on their beehives. However, the traffic fumes and clutter may have caused them to leave their hives and swarm everyone around.

Multiple people sent photos that appear to show a swarm of bees in the area around 6 p.m., clinging onto cars and trucks.