Photos: Bass Pro Shops buys thousands of acres in Putnam County. Could a resort similar to this be on the horizon?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The outdoor retail giant Bass Pro Shops appears to have big plans for Putnam County.

County records show the company has purchased thousands of acres of property near Welaka and Satsuma in the past year.

A statement from the company says the land purchase is part of a plan to “spruce up” a nearby marina it has purchased on the St. Johns River.

The land is near the Floridian Sports Club, which Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris has owned and operated for 40 years.

Morris also opened a wilderness resort in Branson, MO. in the late 80s.

The resort, called Big Cedar Lodge, now includes 4,600 acres of golf courses, a 10,000-acre wildlife conservation refuge, a museum and a plethora resort amenities.

Big Cedar Lodge also offers 317 private accommodations, including grand lodges, cozy cottages, private log cabins, and inviting camp-style units.

Could this be what the future of Putnam County looks like?