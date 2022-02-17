x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Photos: Bass Pro Shops buys thousands of acres in Putnam County. Could a resort similar to this be on the horizon?

A statement from the company says the land purchase is part of a plan to “spruce up” a nearby marina it has purchased on the St. Johns River.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The outdoor retail giant Bass Pro Shops appears to have big plans for Putnam County.

County records show the company has purchased thousands of acres of property near Welaka and Satsuma in the past year. 

A statement from the company says the land purchase is part of a plan to “spruce up” a nearby marina it has purchased on the St. Johns River.

The land is near the Floridian Sports Club, which Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris has owned and operated for 40 years.

Morris also opened a wilderness resort in Branson, MO. in the late 80s. 

The resort, called Big Cedar Lodge, now includes 4,600 acres of golf courses, a 10,000-acre wildlife conservation refuge, a museum and a plethora resort amenities.

RELATED: Bass Pro Shops purchases island on St. Johns River for $1 million

Big Cedar Lodge also offers 317 private accommodations, including grand lodges, cozy cottages, private log cabins, and inviting camp-style units.  

Could this be what the future of Putnam County looks like?

PHOTOS:

Credit: Bigcedar.com
Avoid swamp monsters and climb over 40 feet and four stories on Timber Ridge Ropes Course. This course Features elements like a rolling log, swaying ladder, balancing beam and two electronic Sky Rails.
Credit: bigcedar.com/
Big Cedar shooting range.
Credit: Bigcedar.com
Designed by 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and NASCAR crew chief and former stock car racing driver Cole Pearn, the quarter-mile Thunder Alley Go-Cart track will inspire you to enjoy the outdoors and find your need for speed.
Credit: bigcedar.com
Big Cedar is full of amentities.
Credit: bigcedar.com
Big Cedar is full of amentities.
Credit: bigcedar.com
Big Cedar is full of amentities.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police looking for black SUV after 33-year-old father gunned down in front of toddler in Jacksonville Beach