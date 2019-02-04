Eleven men were arrested in Southeast Georgia over the weekend and are facing charges that include sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests were the result of Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor, a collaborative effort between several agencies that investigates people attempting to victimize children via the internet. Agencies involved include the Kingsland Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Click the through the gallery below for the suspects' names, mugshots and charges. One suspect, Jesse Robertson of Hinesville, Ga. does not have a mugshot. He was wanted on a probation violation charge and police said he drove one suspect, John Torrence, 35, to the operation's location:

PHOTOS: 11 arrested in SE Georgia on charges of child sexual exploitation, trafficking
John Torrance, 35 From: Naples, Fla. Charge: Sexual exploitation of a child
Matthew Coffey, 37 From: Brunswick, Ga. Charge: Trafficking of a person for labor servitude
Richard Haney, 58 From: St. Marys, Ga. Charge: Sexual exploitation of a child
Alvaro Hernandez Molino, 35 From: Bristol, Ga. Charge: Trafficking of persons for sexual servitude
Devon Jones, 29 From: Jacksonville, Fla. Charge: Trafficking of persons for sexual servitude
Marquise Little, 22 From: Kingsland, Ga. Charge: Sexual exploitation of a child
Trevor Rountree, 28 From: Orange Park, Fla. Charge: Sexual exploitation of a child
Joshua Weaver, 34 From: St. Marys, Ga. Charge: Sexual exploitation of a child
Dylan Wescott, 27 From: Orange Park, Fla. Charge: Trafficking of a person for labor servitude
Charles Barreras, age 48 From: Kingsland, Ga. Charges: Trafficking of a person for labor servitude and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.