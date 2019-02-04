PHOTOS: 11 arrested in SE Georgia on charges of child sexual exploitation, trafficking

Eleven men were arrested in Southeast Georgia over the weekend and are facing charges that include sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests were the result of Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor, a collaborative effort between several agencies that investigates people attempting to victimize children via the internet. Agencies involved include the Kingsland Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Click the through the gallery below for the suspects' names, mugshots and charges. One suspect, Jesse Robertson of Hinesville, Ga. does not have a mugshot. He was wanted on a probation violation charge and police said he drove one suspect, John Torrence, 35, to the operation's location: