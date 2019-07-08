ST. SIMONS, Ga. — The 911 call that saved three children from drifting out to sea was released Tuesday.

“Probably 10 [years old], 8 [years old]," the 911 caller told dispatchers. The caller is photogrpaher named Eliot Van Otteren. "Between ages 8 and 12. They’re staying above water but, man, they’re rolling out there.”

It happened Friday afternoon near Gould’s Inlet just off St. Simons Island.

The area is popular for paddle boarding and kayakers.

"There’s one that’s separated and three that are together," Van Otteren said. "They’re little kids. I need to get out to them.”

He was spending the afternoon looking at nature when he spotted the alarming situation.

“They’re probably 200 yards offshore now drifting east,” he said.

Van Otteren said a young boy on shore was screaming for help.

The children in the water were between the ages of 6 years old and 13 years old and were visiting from Carrollton, Ga., according to a police report.

Coast Guard was also called to assist.

First Coast News met with Van Otteren near where the rescue played out.

He agreed to answer our questions off camera.

He said he did get in the water for a moment, but the waves made it unsafe to swim further out.

He added that several people came to help with kayaks and a pair of lifeguards on jet skis.

By the time help arrived, it was estimated the children were close to a mile offshore.

He estimated that the situation played out in under 15 minutes.

Van Otteren said the best part came once the children were out of the water and he was able to give them all a pat on the back.