The Walmart located on Philips Highway was evacuated as a precaution Thursday after statements made by a customer, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said that an unhappy customer made statements that made other customers in the store feel uncomfortable at the Walmart located in the 4200 block of Philips Highway.

Walmart decided to evacuate the building as a precaution and police were called to investigate, JSO said

Police said the individual was "trespassed from the store." and Walmart will be re-opening shortly.

At this time, no further information is known about the person involved or exactly what statements were made.