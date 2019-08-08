The Walmart located on Philips Highway was evacuated as a precaution Thursday after statements by an unhappy customer, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:15 p.m., Police responded to 4250 Philips Highway in reference to a threatening phone call and shut down both entrances to the facility.

When First Coast News arrived at the scene, Walmart employees were showing up for work and were being turned away.

JSO says that there were no injuries and that the call was not a bomb threat.

The Walmart store reopened shortly after closing.