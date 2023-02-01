Philadelphia Eagles backup guard Josh Sills has been indicted on rape charges, Ohio Attorney General David Yost has announced. He played in one game this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, one of their players finds himself facing legal trouble in Ohio.

On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury has indicted Eagles backup offensive guard Josh Sills on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping. Both charges are first-degree felonies.

The charges against the 25-year-old Sills stem from allegations that he engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will in December 2019. According to a release, the crime was reported immediately and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation before being presented to the grand jury. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The full indictment can be viewed here.

Sills has been issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Eagles are scheduled to face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.

A native of Sarahsville, Ohio, who attended Meadowbrook High School in Byesville, Sills spent four seasons playing at West Virginia University (2016-2019) before transferring to Oklahoma State University, where he earned two first-team All-Big 12 selections. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, he signed as a free agent with Philadelphia and appeared in one game, playing a total of four special teams snaps, during his rookie season with the Eagles.